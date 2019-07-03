Storrington Village Day: Pictures from the event which returned after 5 years
Here are a selection of pictures from Storrington Village Day which returned at the weekend for the first time since 2014.
The show welcomed nearly 2,000 visitors and basked in beautiful sunshine. To read the full story, click here.
Storrington Conservation Society. Picture by Brian Burns SUS-190307-110354001
Royal Air Force Association stall. Picture by Brian Burns SUS-190307-110640001
Painting stones at the Trinity Church stall. Picture by Brian Burns SUS-190307-110630001
Storrington Community SpeedWatch. Picture by Brian Burns SUS-190307-110620001
