Storrington roundabout to be replaced with traffic light junction

A mini roundabout near two schools in Storrington is to be replaced with a traffic light controlled junction.

West Sussex County Council has given the £310,000 scheme the go-ahead following concerns from local residents and parish councillors.

The mini roundabout at the Water Lane/Thakeham Road junction SUS-191024-165315001

They raised fears over pedesrians crossing near the Water Lane/Thakeham Road roundabout junction near Thakeham primary and Steyning Grammar schools in Rock Road.

West Sussex Highways say that the new traffic lights’ sequence will include a dedicated pedestrian crossing phase, on both the northern and eastern ‘arms’.

A spokesman said: “Latest software will also be used to ‘read’ traffic conditions, changing the signal timings to minimise queues.

“The mini roundabout in Rock Road will remain unchanged, although there will be refurbishment of some of the existing crossing points and footways as part of the project.”

The works are due to start on November 11 and scheduled to take 17 weeks.

The spokesman added: “Temporary traffic lights will be used for the protection of both the public and workforce.

“Access will be maintained for businesses, residents and schools, although road closures will be needed for one or two days towards the end of the works so road resurfacing can be completed.

“Diversion routes will be in place.”

The works are being funded through developer ‘section 106’ contributions and Government grant funding.