Storrington Rotary help school with music lessons
The Storrington and Pulborough Rotary club has supported a primary school by funding a block of music lessons.
The pandemic has been a real challenge for the children of St Mary’s Primary School, Pulborough, whose eldest pupils have missed a block of musical instrument playing due to remote learning.
Last year the school ran a 10 week Ukulele music course for 100 pupils from Years 5 and 6 which had a positive impact on the children’s mental health, enjoyment of the curriculum and also improved their musical skills.
To continue the children’s musical progress and well being, the Rotary Club has provided funding to support another block of lessons starting this week.
Another term of training would mean that the children could become fluent in playing pieces of music and give them the level of knowledge to continue to play on their own.
Headteacher Samantha Copus said: “We are so grateful to the Rotary Club for their support: the children cheered when they found out that the lessons would continue, due to the enjoyment, confidence and musical knowledge that they have developed.”