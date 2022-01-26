Storrington Rotary help school with music lessons

The pandemic has been a real challenge for the children of St Mary’s Primary School, Pulborough, whose eldest pupils have missed a block of musical instrument playing due to remote learning.

Last year the school ran a 10 week Ukulele music course for 100 pupils from Years 5 and 6 which had a positive impact on the children’s mental health, enjoyment of the curriculum and also improved their musical skills.

To continue the children’s musical progress and well being, the Rotary Club has provided funding to support another block of lessons starting this week.

St Mary’s Primary School children at their Ukulele lesson.

Another term of training would mean that the children could become fluent in playing pieces of music and give them the level of knowledge to continue to play on their own.