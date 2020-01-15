Storrington Probus Club visits aviation museum

The Storrington Probus Club enjoyed a full social calendar last month that included a visit to a West Sussex aviation museum.

The Tangmere Military Aviation Museum, on the outskirts of Chichester, hosted a talk about the history of the base, after which some members took the opportunity to ‘fly’ a simulator.

The annual president’s ladies’ dinner was later in the month attended by more than 70 guests.

The West Sussex Golf Club played host to dancing and music from jazz and vintage singer Kerry Le Bern.

The final pre-Christmas activity was shopping at the Wharf Quays in Portsmouth.

This was followed by a trip to the Theatre Royal to watch the Nutcracker.

For more information about the Probus club, visit www.storringtonprobus.com.