Storrington preserve makers star at top London show

Staff from the award-winning charity Auntie Val’s Ability Centre starred at a major catering show in London this week.

They attended the major hospitality Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Show at the ExCeL to promote the charity’s activities and its award-winning artisan preserves.

Auntie Val's stand at the Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Show at the ExCeL SUS-200603-145904001

Two stands at the show were donated to Storrington-based Auntie Val’s, one for ‘Auntie Val’s Ability Centre’ with its aim of getting people with disabilities into work either at Auntie Val’s or within the wider business community.

The second stand was for Auntie Val’s International Ability Register, a database of companies that is now growing worldwide, who provide disabled people with unpaid work experience for a few hours a week.

The register is used by many companies as part of their corporate social responsibility programmes.

Stands were supported by those working at Auntie Val’s and their volunteers.

Trustee Andy Challis said: “The show provides a great opportunity for us to meet both existing and potential customers and spread the message of what Aunty Val’s charity is doing to help people with disabilities get into the workplace’. Auntie Val’s is always looking for volunteers to assist and help support the charity.