Storrington On Show will return to support village’s voluntary groups

Storrington Community Partnership has decided to hold a third Storrington on Show to support the voluntary groups in and around the village in 2020.

After consistently good feedback and results from its second volunteering fair in 2018, the show will be returning to the Chanctonbury Leisure Centre, Spierbridge Road, in the Studio Hall, on Saturday, May 16.

David Wright said: “Entry to the event, which will again be free, will be from 10am to 1.30pm, and as well as the wealth of groups and services present, the centre manager and his team will be on hand should you want to explore the leisure opportunities at the centre.

“The organisers anticipate as many as 30 voluntary organisations being there, ranging from some that are well known, such as the Community Bus and the Help Scheme, to others new to the area seeking support in the field of climate change.”

Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley will be one of the many groups at the show offering the chance to meet new friends, have fun, and achieve something worthwhile in the community.

Set up at the end of October 2019, its purpose is to raise awareness and a sense of urgency about the climate and ecological emergency in the area, offering to bring positive threads of change and action to local people throughout the Arun Valley. It expects to support and unite all those concerned in their quest to combat climate breakdown.

Its main priority for the coming year is targeting COP26 (the United Nations climate change summit) in Glasgow in Nov 2020.

It aims to recruit 100 volunteers from the Storrington area to support this cause. Not content to abide by town boundaries, its enthusiasts are seeking similar numbers for surrounding towns and villages.

Other more local projects this year are traffic control and air pollution – a very real Storrington problem.

They will be explaining to visitors at the show that by working with local organisations, they seek to change our current linear economy into a circular one. This means each waste product is not discarded, but instead, forms the raw material in the production of another useable product. They are looking for people who want to make a difference on climate change be it educationally, administratively, financially, in fundraising, marketing, or creative roles like musical, artistic, etc.

You can contact Extinction Rebellion Arun Valley at XRarunvalley@protonmail.com or ring Viv on 01903 741446.

Car parking should be easy at the centre which also has a café. Planning for this has already started, and more publicity will appear in the next few weeks.