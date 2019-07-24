Storrington Cub Scouts given new equipment to help keep village clean

New litter picking equipment has been given to Storrington Cub Scouts to help them keep their village litter free.

This was thanks to Horsham District Council’s Neighbourhood Wardens for Storrington and Sullington, Chris Poore and Andy Cotton, who contacted the council in order to help them continue their good work.

Chris said: “We were recently impressed with our local 1st Sullington & Storrington Cub Scouts when we saw them clearing litter from around the village pond.

“They had very little proper equipment and were picking the litter by hand.

“We contacted Horsham District Council’s Waste and Recycling team and signed up the scouts to the council’s Adopt-a-Street Scheme.

“They now have gloves, hi-vis jackets, bags, t-shirts and litter pickers to help them carry on the good work.”

Ian Brown, Assistant Cub Scout Leader, added, “We are grateful to the Neighbourhood Wardens for arranging the litter picking equipment.

“The scout group will now be able to do more for our community.”

