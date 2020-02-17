Storrington Community Football Club score professional website thanks to new scheme

Storrington Community Football Club (SCFC) has scored a brand new website thanks to a scheme being run by two Storrington businesses.

The football club is the first organistaion to take advantage of the initiative which offers charities and non-profit organisations the opportunity to get a fully functioning, professionally designed website with no charge for the web design work.

It is being run by Alan Stainer, of South Downs Web, and Matt Bennett, from BlueFlameDesign, who both live in the village and collaborate frequently on creative and web design projects.

Matt said: “We offered the local football club the chance to have a professional website designed, built and hosted at minimal costs.

“Alan and I have spent a considerable amount of time and energy in designing the new website which will give supporters a better experience both on desktop and mobile platforms.”

Alan and Matt set up the scheme when they decided that they wanted to give something back to the community.

Charities and non-profit organisations who wish to take part in the scheme will only to pay for the cost of a domain name (if required) and an annual hosting fee for the website.

Alan and Matt intend to offer this opportunity each year and are currently looking for a community group or charity to help in 2020.

Alan said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with SCFC with the design and development of their new website.

“It’s a great feeling to give something back and to help local charities and the like build a more professional brand presence both on and offline. We hope that the new website works well for them.”

SCFC said its new website now has all the information supporters and visitors to the club need, and members will continue to add to it and keep it up to date for its supporters.

A spokesman for the club, which is thrilled with the website, said: “As the name implies, Storrington Community Football Club strives to create wider links within the community and have good relationships with surrounding schools, businesses and other football clubs – an ethos that both Alan Stainer and Matt Bennett also share.

“Alan and Matt are a pleasure to work with. As a combined team they are very experienced and knowledgeable.

“We loved their ideas and the new website really captures the community feeling that we wanted to portray.

“We can’t thank them enough and would certainly recommend other clubs to take advantage of their talents.”

The website can be found at www.storringtoncfc.co.uk

If you are a registered UK charity or non-profit organisation and would like a new professionally designed website built for you, contact Matt Bennett at matt@blueflamedesign.biz or Alan Stainer at alan@southdownsweb.co.uk

Alternatively, visit their websites: www.southdownsweb.co.uk or www.blueflamedesign.biz

