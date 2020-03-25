Storrington action group pledges to maintain fight to curb traffic

A newly-formed campaign group battling to curb traffic and pollution in Storrington has vowed to carry on, despite the current coronavirus crisis.

Storrington Traffic Action Group - STAG - says it expects its roadside protests against rat-running through the village may be curtailed by the Covid-19 outbreak, but that it is ’determined to continue bringing its message to drivers passing through.’

Its first permanent banner was fixed to a picket fence on the south side of West Street.

A spokesman said:“Although we have been in existence for less than a month we have had a predominantly positive response both from pedestrians and motorists.

“By talking to residents at our three recent demonstrations we know that many of them believe their health has been compromised by the poor air quality along these roads and that the current pandemic may have very serious consequences for them.

“The roadside demonstrations were designed to attract support, talent and funding to enable us to progress to the next phase of our campaign.

“If these have to be stopped then we must rely on other methods.

“We invite residents or businesses with suitable sites for the display of banners or posters to contact us by e-mail at stag20@protonmail.com with their address. “We are very careful to ensure that our messages are factually correct and supported by the latest peer-reviewed research.”