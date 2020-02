A village school near Horsham has closed today because of a failure in water supplies following Storm Ciara.

South East Water say that a number of properties in Handcross, Balcombe and Haywards Heath are currently without water because of ‘pressure issues.’

Handcross Primary School announced this morning that it was closing because of a lack of water. A spokesman said it expected to reopen tomorrow.

South East Water say they hope to have rectified the problem by this afternoon.