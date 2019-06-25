Stonepound Crossroads in Hassocks set for ‘major improvement’ – all you need to know

A major improvement scheme starts soon at Stonepound Crossroads in Hassocks, the county council has said.

The scheme, scheduled to start on July 24, includes upgrading the ageing traffic signals equipment at the four-way junction to improve the lights’ efficiency and the junction’s capacity.

It also includes the introduction of user-activated puffin crossings in Hurst Road and London Road.

And in the second phase, a new junction, signal-controlled pedestrian crossing and street lighting at the access to developer Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ new homes, off London Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, the council said, with the first phase expected to be finished by November 8, subject to factors such as severe weather. The second phase is due for completion by January 30, 2020.

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “The works are a condition of the planning permission for 129 homes on land west of London Road in Hassocks and will improve the capacity of the junction and enhance facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

“This type of work does cause inconvenience for residents, businesses and road users, for which we apologise, but every effort will be made by the developer and its contractor to limit disruption as much as possible. For example, there will be a dedicated traffic marshall for the duration of the project to operate the temporary traffic lights between 7am and 6.30pm.”

Pedestrian access will be maintained at the crossroads during the work, including to get to the railway station, the county council said.

For the first phase, during the school holidays (July 24 to September 2), there will be three-way lights and Hurst Road will be closed at the junction. This is for the safety of the public and workforce.

A diversion will be in place, including for those wanting to get to shops and businesses in Hurstpierpoint, which will be able to open as usual throughout.

The council is currently discussing arrangements for bus users with Compass and Metrobus and details will be announced on these companies’ websites, a spokesman said.

From September 2, the road closure will be removed and four-way, temporary lights used until early November. Works will then begin on the site access and new pedestrian crossing at the access to the development site.

The developer’s contractor is Hope and Clay Construction.

For Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties contact details, visit www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk/contact-us/divisional-offices/london-southern-region/southern-counties.

Here are the full details of the scheme:

Phase 1

• Upgrading the ageing traffic signals equipment at the four-way junction: this will improve the lights’ efficiency and the junction’s capacity

• Introduction of user-activated puffin crossings in Hurst Road and London Road

• Advanced cycle stop lines on all four arms of the crossroads to assist cyclists at the junction: this is in preparation for a county council cycle route scheme between Sayers Common and Downlands School

• Widening work on Hurst Road and improved street lighting.

Phase 2

• A new junction, signal-controlled pedestrian crossing and street lighting at the access to developer Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ new homes, off London Road.