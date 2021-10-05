Steyning residents report teens ‘egging’ cars
A gang of teenagers are reportedly creating havoc in Steyning by hurling eggs around the town.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:52 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:23 am
Residents say there have been instances of egging in Jarvis Lane, the High Street, Holland Road and at the local cricket club field.
One woman reported that her car had had eggs chucked at it on Saturday and the debris had dried, damaging paintwork.
Another car was targeted in Holland Road.
In another incident, a group of teenagers were reportedly seen throwing eggs at each other and eggshells were later found on a sports field.
Neighbourhood wardens have been alerted.