Steyning residents report teens ‘egging’ cars

Residents say there have been instances of egging in Jarvis Lane, the High Street, Holland Road and at the local cricket club field.

One woman reported that her car had had eggs chucked at it on Saturday and the debris had dried, damaging paintwork.

Another car was targeted in Holland Road.

Residents in Steyning are reporting teenagers hurling eggs around the town

In another incident, a group of teenagers were reportedly seen throwing eggs at each other and eggshells were later found on a sports field.