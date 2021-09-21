Cobblestone Tea House laid on special cakes and biscuits for the Teddy Bear's Tea Party and excited children were treated to a lovely afternoon, including a best dressed teddy competition Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021

Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival: Cobblestone Tea House Teddy Bears’ Tea Party in pictures

All sorts of cuddly toys got in on the act at Cobblestone Tea House in Steyning for the Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival teddy bears’ tea party - so much so the best dressed bear competition had to be renamed best dressed cuddly creature.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:17 pm

The tea house was packed with happy children on Friday afternoon and a magnificent spread was made by Janine and her team. Sarah Bowers from The Steyning Bookshop read two stories, The Woolly Bear Caterpillar and The Everywhere Bear.

Ed from Steyning Antiques had the difficult job of judging the competition, with prizes donated by Cocoa Loco. First place went to Rocket Man Bear, second was Poorly Bear, third was Party Bear and fourth was Mr Monkey.

1.

Cobblestone Tea House laid on special cakes and biscuits for the Teddy Bear's Tea Party and excited children were treated to a lovely afternoon, including a best dressed teddy competition Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021

Photo Sales

2.

Sara Bowers from The Steyning Bookshop reading to the children. Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021

Photo Sales

3.

Cobblestone Tea House laid on special cakes and biscuits for the Teddy Bear's Tea Party and excited children were treated to a lovely afternoon, including a best dressed teddy competition Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021

Photo Sales

4.

Rocket Bear, winner of the competition. Pictures: Maggie Clews LRPS 2021

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2