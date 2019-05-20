Steyning Country Fair 2019: everything you need to know

Thousands of people will descend on Steying on bank holiday Monday for the town’s country fair – here’s what you need to know.

What is it? The Steyning Country Fair is held every two years. The High Street will be closed to traffic and filled with stalls to take visitors back to the days of traditional market towns.

Organisers promise this year's event will be even better than the last

When is it? The fun starts at 11am on bank holiday Monday, May 27, and continues until 4pm.

What’s going on? The Woodcraft Folk Maypole dancers will keep up their tradition of opening the event and there will be barn dancing for all to join in with in the street later in the day.

Blacksmith and other craft displays are going on all day and there will be lots craft, food and local organisations’ stalls up and down the High Street.

Music will be provided by ten different groups and there will be a farm display in the High Street car park. The list of animals continues to grow, and this year miniature donkeys, pigs, geese, lambs, sheep, chicks, owls, tortoises and even unusual insects are all expected.

Acrobatic duo Fitup Productions will be performing in the street, fresh from the Brighton Fringe, courtesty of sponsorship from the Horsham District Year of Culture.

In the Steyning Bookshop garden there will be free crafts and stories with visiting new children’s author Bryony Thomson, and over in the Steyning Centre there will be delicious refreshments all day and an exhibition by Steyning Art Group, while the newly formed Steyning Drama Club will be performing some short plays and Beatles cover band Cellophane Flowers will be entertaining.

The Memorial Playing Field will host the ever-popular fun dog show – with star attaction Mojo the poodle of Brtain’s Got Talent fame – as well as a birds-of-prey exhibition and traditional games run by the Steyning Young Farmers.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to wander the High Street and beyond to view the exhibitions on the Steyning Art Trail.

What can people expect? Sara Bowers, from the Steyning Bookshop, said: “This is such a great event and should be even better than ever this year.

“It’s such a special day celebrating Steyning’s rural heritage and the amazing creativity and community spirit that there is.”

Find out more: www.steyningcountryfair.co.uk