The Chichester Starlight Trail will be coming to Chichester on Thursday, December 9

Chichester Starlight Trail On Thursday, December 9 from 4pm to 8pm visitors to Chichester will be able to pick up a starlight trail to visit

The designated route will see visitors got to visit The Novium Museum, Pallant House Gallery, and Chichester Library to create a star lantern and take part in festive crafts and activities, collecting stamps along the way.

Those who collect three stamps or more will be entered into a prize draw to win a £40 Chichester gift card.

Choose one of the below routes to follow throughout your evening, and enjoy late-night shopping and a variety of activities in the city centre.

At the the Novium Museum you can make a festive bookmark, snowy fox or mini Christmas tree for your (big!) Christmas tree, and enjoy the Christmas trail in the museum galleries!

At Pallant House Gallery: Be inspired by their exhibition of artists, Christmas cards and then have a go at to designing your own Christmas card.

Explore the Model Gallery and create your own mini-shoebox gallery.

At Chichester Library visitors can decorate a wooden Christmas tree decoration, and listen to Christmas stories in the children's library!

Finally, the the trail will see guests join Chris North at the Market Cross for half an hour of interactive Christmas stories with sounds, lights and fun!