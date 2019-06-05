Starbucks confirms opening date of new Horsham store

Nearly seven years after its departure from the town international coffee chain Starbucks has confirmed the opening date of its new Horsham store.

The hot drink specialist will be returning to the town later this month as it opens a store in the new-look Piries Place.

Starbucks is set to take over the converted unit formerly home to Meat in the Middle

The historic square has undergone multi-million pound transformation over the past two years as developers looked to breath new life into the retail and leisure quarter.

Starbucks was one of several businesses confirmed to be opening in the redeveloped site and has announced it will opening in the unit formerly home to Meat in the Middle on Friday June 14.

The chain will join other new names in the shopping quarter including boutique cinema chain Everyman, hotel giant Premier Inn, national firm Miller and Carter Steakhouse and pub chain The White Brasserie Company.

Starbucks closed its former Horsham store in West Street towards the end of 2012.

In June last year rumours began circulating that the coffee shop could be returning to the town after the firm’s logo was spotted on workers boards at Piries Place.

Seven months later Starbucks confirmed its return with the news dividing opinion amongst Horsham shoppers.

Developers Gilbert Ash and Reef Estates have been undertaking the £35m rejuvenation scheme at Piries Place.

The works have seen part of the old square demolished and replaced with several new buildings.

Construction is set to come to an end over the next few weeks with the