‘Staff shortages’ prompt closure of Horsham Police Station front office

Sussex Police say that the office in Hurst Road will be closed on Monday (January 10), Wednesday January 12, Friday January 21 and Thursday January 27.

A spokesperson said that closures for February and March would be advised “in due course.”

Police ask people to contact them by calling 101 or online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/Police declined to comment further on the staff shortages.