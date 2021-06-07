Staff from medical practice visit Horsham college for careers surgery
A Horsham college recently welcomed experts from the Leith Hill Medical Practice in Capel for a careers surgery.
The team spoke to the Collyer’s students about roles in the NHS, giving an insight into the how general practice and the wider health care system works.
Students also asked questions about working as a trainee administrator.
The event was organised by Carrie Colbert, business studies teacher, who wished to thank the team from Leith Hill for taking time out to visit the college, and praised the students for giving them such a warm welcome.
Rebecca Adams, Collyer’s director of progression, said: “It’s important that students make informed choices about their careers and actively consider a wide range of exciting opportunities, such as administrative roles in the NHS. Huge thanks to Carrie for organising today’s session.”