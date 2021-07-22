St Mary’s Church in Binsted is now a grade II* listed building

After visiting t Mary’s Church, in Binsted, ‘is particularly important and of more than special interest.’

The grade II* status puts the 12th century flint stone church among the elite of England’s listed buildings. Of the half a million listed buildings in the country, only 5% have been grade II*, which means St Mary’s can sit alongside Blake’s Cottage, the Marlipins, Battersea Power Station, Chichester Festival Theatre and Tate Britan as one of the most important structures in the country.

Penny Hadley, chair of the Friends of Binsted Church, which raises money for the church, said: “The friends are delighted at this news. Let’s hope we can resume our annual Strawberry Fair which raises money for the fabric of the church and brings so many people to enjoy this beautiful countryside.

Binsted Churchv with its spring flowers

“We hope that the new listing may help Binsted in its battle against the Arundel Bypass. The present Preferred Route passes 10m from the churchyard wall on a viaduct, and 30m from the church, and the church’s future would be in doubt.”