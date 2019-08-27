St Catherine’s Hospice to hold farewell exhibition for HeART to Heart trail

As the HeART to Heart trail enters its final weeks, St Catherine’s Hospice is looking forward to bringing all the hearts together at a farewell exhibition in October.

Since launching the trail at the start of July, the hospice has seen thousands of people head out to visit the hearts and collect exclusive rewards from the HeART to Heart app.

Now, the local community will have the opportunity to see all the hearts for one last time at the farewell exhibition on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, october 26, at the Copthorne Hotel Effingham Gatwick.

It will allow visitors to get final pictures, collect any hearts you they may have missed on the trail, and pick up exclusive HeART to Heart merchandise.

The exhibition will also give the public the opportunity to meet some of the talented HeART to Heart artists and hear more about the inspiration behind their designs, as well as why taking part in the trail has meant so much to them.

The artists have taken part in the trail for a variety of reasons and each heart has its own unique story.

Caroline Collins is one of the artists of Fluttering Free, along with four others who make up the Cowfold Ladies. She is also a Staff Nurse on the Inpatient Unit at St Catherine’s Hospice so has seen first hand the difference their care can make.

Caroline said: “It was special to us that our heart was named Fluttering Free as we feel butterflies really symbolise what we try to do at St Catherine’s; you want to look after people but you also want them to be free to be able to do what they want to do.

“It’s been really great to be involved with the whole organisation of making the hearts and lots of the conversations that we’ve had have been very therapeutic with some of our own losses that we’ve experienced too. It’s been a really wonderful project and I’m so glad that other people are enjoying it as well.”

Tickets to the exhibition are limited and expected to sell fast. To book visit www.stch.org.uk/exhibition.

The exhibition will be open from 11am to 8pm on the Friday, and 10am to 6pm on the Saturday.

After this, there will be the chance for people to take one of the hearts home forever at an exclusive live auction on Wednesday, October 30. To register your interest in attending the auction, email heart@stch.org.uk.

The money raised through the exhibition and auction will allow the hospice to continue providing care to local terminally ill people.

For more information, visit www.stch.org.uk/hearts

