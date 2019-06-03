Spider-Man to start Horsham’s Riverside Walk

Horsham’s annual Riverside Walk is set to get a superhero start when it returns next month for a sixth year.

Spider-Man has kindly offered to leap in to help after hearing that Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School in Horsham will benefit from sponsorship and cash collected on the day.

As he’s not ‘Far From Home’, Spider-Man will also happily pose for photos before the event which takes place on Friday July 6.

Organisers of the free event, Horsham Town Community Partnership, are hoping for a fine day as a record number of walkers are expected on the 13-mile (21 km) route.

Starting from the Rugby Club in Hammerpond Road at 10am, stops for refreshments and toilets will be made at Chesworth Farm, Warnham Nature Reserve and New House Farm.

During the morning, there will be a competition for children up to 14 years of age. Spider-Man will present a certificate to everyone who completes the Walk at the Rugby Club by 5pm. The bar will be open from 3pm to refresh dry palates.

Would-be participants are asked to register by emailing horshamriversidewalk@gmail.com or by phoning 01403 269384.

READ MORE: Capel Military Vehicle Show to return with fun for all the family

Horsham’s Funday Sunday anticipated to draw crowds of 20,000

Dial Post business donates garden supplies to Ashington school