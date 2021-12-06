Special Horsham ‘Givemass Tree’ raises funds for local hospice

The tree is located on the mosaic in the heart of the centre and has contactless donation points offering people a chance to tap and donate £3, £5 or £10 to the hospice.

Centre manager Gill Buchanan said: “St Catherine’s Hospice and the phenomenal work that they do has touched the lives of so many Swan Walk customers and staff and we are delighted to be able to support them this Christmas.

“We have not set a target but hope to raise over £1,000 by Christmas and I would like to thank all our customers in advance for their generous donations.”

The Givemass Tree in Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre

St Catherine’s fundraiser Fran Pallister added: “We’re so grateful to Swan Walk for supporting St Catherine’s - we can’t wait to see their Givemas Tree all lit up and the money we raise will help us care for more local families at the hospice and in people’s own homes so it’ll really make a difference.

“We hope lots of you will take the chance to light up Swan Walk’s Givemas tree.”