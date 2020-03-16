Special celebration for Horsham ‘golden girls’

Members of a Horsham brownie group have been celebrating their golden anniversary.

The 4th Horsham Brownies - who meet at the Scout Hut in Swindon Road - was first registered at Guide headquarters 50 years ago - in 1970.

Former leaders of the 4th Horsham Brownies Lilian Bold and Val Towell with current leader Helen Currington SUS-200316-091652001

And the troop marked the event in style with a special party including games, balloons and an anniversary cake.

Brownie leader Helen Currington welcomed visitors at the occasion, including the assistant county commissioner and district commissioner.

Also there were several past leaders, including one of the original leaders - Val Towell - who said she was glad to meet all the brownies at ‘such a very happy celebration.’