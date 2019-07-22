Spanish students explore historic Horsham during exchange trip

A Horsham college welcomed 12 students from the town of Hellin in Spain for the return visit of its Spanish exchange programme.

The group spent a week with their exchange partners and their families, and in addition to enjoying lessons at Collyer’s, they had a walk around the historical part of Horsham and museum.

They also had a day trip to Greenwich, including a Thames boat trip and a visit at the Houses of Parliament.

On their final day the group enjoyed the sights of Brighton, including the Royal Pavilion.

Head of Spanish Milagros Herguedas said: “The trip was a huge success and the group were delighted to bring some Spanish weather with them!”

