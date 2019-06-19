Southwick Scouts selected for European Jamboree 2020

Four Scouts from Southwick have been selected to represent the Adur Valley district at the European Jamboree 2020.

Lana Wilka, George Harvey, Oskar Zak and Robert Fellingham are all members of 1st Southwick Scout Group and Barracudas Explorer Scout Unit, based at the 3rd/5th Lancing headquarters.

They were awarded places for the jamboree in Gdansk, Poland, after attending an interview and selection camp, competing with Scouts from across West Sussex.

The ten-day jamboree involves thousands of Scouts from all over Europe, bringing them together to learn about different cultures and Scouting across Europe.

The setting is a beautiful nature reserve, Sobieszewo Island, and the Southwick Scouts are looking forward to their experience of a lifetime.

They are in the process of fundraising, with a sponsored cycle planned, each taking on different stages to cover the 1,000-mile distance to Poland.

There will also be a duck race on the River Adur in September and the group would like to hear from businesses or individuals offering to sponsor them or donate prizes for events and raffles. Email n.harvey@outlook.com if you are able to help.