Southwick Scouts’ new Snakes and Ladders climbing wall goes down a storm

A fantastic Snakes and Ladders climbing wall has been unveiled at 2nd Southwick Scout Group.

Scouts of all ages and their adult leaders are able to use the new feature at the headquarters in Upper Kingston Lane, Southwick.

West Sussex Scouts' county climbing adviser James Wright and district commissioner Cameron Baldock officially open the climbing wall

It is all thanks to volunteers Nick Reeve and Stan Furlong, who designed and built the climbing wall.

Mark Dooley, group chairman, said: “The idea was to make a wall challenging for all age groups, from six-year-old Beavers to adult climbers.

“The Snakes and Ladders theme has gone down a storm with the whole group. It incorporates overhangs, a chimney climb and a platform, as well as the stunning colourful design.”

The wall was officially opened by district commissioner Cameron Baldock and James Wright, West Sussex Scouts’ county climbing adviser.

Nick Reeve and Stan Furlong, who designed and built the climbing wall, celebrate the opening with 2nd Southwick Scout Group

Adur East Lions also attended the opening and made a £300 donation, in recognition of the efforts the Cubs and Scouts put into raising money during the Christmas sleigh ride collections, as well as other activities.

Construction took seven months, using Plywood donated by Ottima and fixings supplied by Tesco in Portslade.

The Scout group also raised money for the project, through sponsored walks and film nights, which were all very well supported.

Mr Dooley said the climbing wall will be used by the Adur Valley Scout District for a Beavers event in March.

Adur East Lions present a �300 donation to the Cubs