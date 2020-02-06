Southwick children sing at The O2 Arena in London

Children from Southwick are singing at The O2 Arena in London with Young Voices.

Pupils from Glebe Primary School set off by coach this morning and will be performing tonight in the last of seven Young Voices concerts at The O2 for 2020.

Glebe Primary School pupils in their t-shirts for Young Voices. Picture: Steve Robards SR20020601

Alli Godfrey, year six leader, said: “It is going to be the most amazing day ever.

“The Glebe children have been practising long and hard and it is going to be a most amazing experience.”

The Southwick group will be joining around 6,000 other schoolchildren for the performance.

The concerts form the largest school choir in the world. This year’s main artists are Tony Hadley from Spandau Ballet, The Shires and Ruti, who won the seventh series of The Voice.