Southwater Welcome Club receives more than £4,000 thanks to Co-op Local Community Fund

A Southwater club which will mark its 60th anniversary next year has been presented with a cheque of more than £4,000 at its pre-Christmas meeting.

The money for Southwater Welcome Club was raised through the Co-op’s Local Community Fund and was handed over by Simon l’Anson from the village store.

Members thanked Simon for the club’s inclusion in the initiative, and enjoyed mince pies and mulled wine during the meeting at Southwater Village Hall on Wednesday, November 27.

Simon also gave the club the Co-op’s contribution of gifts for the club’s special Christmas raffle table.

Kris Massie, secretary at the club, said: “We hope to use part of the fund donation to celebrate our club’s 60th anniversary next year, hopefully The Bluebell Railway will pull us along.

“Also gifted to us was a lovely sponge cake from the Co-op and a further lovely surprise when on the previous Saturday, Nick Dowling, on behalf of the Southwater Community Responders, donated their cake to our club for which we thanked him for his kind gesture.

“As a final note, the weirdest thing – the cakes were collected the day before when it was noted a large slice had been taken from one of them. Someone unknown had secretly made this cut whilst the cakes were on display in the shop! We should have asked PCSO Damian and his colleague PCSO Karen who also paid us a lovely visit, to investigate. Ultimately all we can say is the culprit should have joined our club first.”

For more information, visit https://www.southwater-pc.gov.uk/Welcome-Club.aspx

READ MORE:

> Dame Julie Walters presents Samaritans competition awards at Horsham college

> Independent businesses in Horsham district sought for Window Wonderland Christmas competition

> Horsham Pub of the Year winner amazed to have won for second year running