Southwater schoolchildren mark Remembrance Day with a field of poppies

A field of poppies has been created by children at Southwater Junior Academy to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The 500 hand-crafted poppies - created from cardboard and mounted on bamboo sticks - were unveiled today at Berkeley Homes’ Broadacres development in Southwater.

Children from Southwater Junior Academy with Jennifer Rhodes Finch from Berkeley Homes and headteacher Rebecca Toogood SUS-190711-144712001

Children who created the poppies were joined by the Broadacres sales team to acknowledge Armistice Day and the end of World War I.

Berkeley Homes Southern managing director Harry Lewis said: “I would like to pass on a huge thank you to all the pupils and staff at Southwater Junior Academy for creating such a spectacular tribute for Remembrance Day.

“The display created a glorious vision for all our visitors and passers-by that use the road through Southwater.

“At Berkeley Homes, we work hard to build relationships and engage with the local community. Projects such as this poppy display at Broadacres is an example of how we can enhance our affiliation with local residents and this is a beautiful way to honour the anniversary of Armistice Day.”

Southwater Junior Academy headteacher Mrs Rebecca Toogood, said: “The staff and pupils at Southwater Junior Academy understand the importance of commemorating those, past and present, who have served, sacrificed and changed our world. “We’ve been exploring the significance of Remembrance Day with the children, recognising our ancestors who gave up their lives in the First World War.

“The experiences of those who lived through that time has shaped the world we live in today so it’s important that we teach young people to understand the sacrifices and achievements of this generation.

“Along with the rest of the staff at the school, I’m extremely proud of our pupils and the magnificent tribute they have created at Broadacres.”