A Southwater school which was forced to close suddenly yesterday has re-opened.

Southwater Infant Academy was shut to pupils on Monday (June 3) after a large water leak flooded part of the premises.

The Academy sent out an urgent message to parents announcing its closure and staff worked throughout the day to fix the issue and clean up the water.

A spokesman confirmed this morning the leak had been fixed and the school had re-opened as normal today (June 4).