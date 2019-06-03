Southwater school forced to close due to ‘large water leak’

A Southwater school has been forced into a sudden closure this morning (June 3).

Southwater Infant Academy released an ‘urgent message’ to parents announcing it shut after a large water leak broke out in the building.

The school said: “This is an urgent message to the families of the Infant Academy. Due to a large water leak at school we will be unable to open today. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause our families.”

Speaking to the County Times the school confirmed it was expected to re-open tomorrow.