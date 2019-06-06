Southwater parents whose child was saved by children’s air ambulance back fundraising campaign

A Southwater couple has backed a new Children’s Air Ambulance initiative after the service helped save their child’s life.

Rachel and Jamie Stacey will forever be grateful to the charity which they credit with helping to save their son Alfie’s life when he needed specialist medical treatment in 2015.

The parents said: “Without the Children’s Air Ambulance our child may not be alive today.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to be told that their child’s life is at risk but, as we know from first-hand experience, if they get the specialist care they need as quickly as possible there can be a happy outcome.”

The service is Great Britain’s only dedicated paediatric helicopter transfer for critically ill babies and children.

Alfie, now four, was flown from Worthing Hospital to London’s Evelina Children’s Hospital more than 60 miles away in just 15 minutes.

At the time Alfie was on a ventilator and having severe difficulties breathing.

The Children’s Air Ambulance receives no government funding.

The charity relies totally on public donations to remain operational.

It has two state-of-the-art helicopters which fly out of airbases in Oxford and Doncaster.

Rachel and Jamie are hoping their family’s story will inspire parents to encourage their own children and friends to join a new club.

#TheCrew will help raise funds for and awareness of the Children’s Air Ambulance in the Yorkshire area.

The parents added: “[We are] urging local families to get involved with #TheCrew to raise money to help keep the helicopters flying.”

Aimed at seven to 18 year olds, #TheCrew allows youngsters to learn new skills, make a difference and develop confidence and self-esteem within an organised club.

It is free to join with all members receiving a membership card, lanyard, badge, fundraising target chart and collection box.

As well as individual children, schools are being encouraged to join #The Crew.

The club offers fundraising incentives and the chance to meet the helicopter crew for those who achieve certain targets.

Full details about how to join #TheCrew can be found on the charity’s website at www.childrensairambulance.org.uk/thecrew

Anyone wishing to find out more about the lifesaving work of the charity can call 0300 3045 999.

Alternatively you can visit the charity’s website at www.childrensairambulance.org.uk