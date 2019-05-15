South Downs National Park photo competition: How you could win £250

A photo competition looking for inspiring images that capture the beauty of the South Downs National Park is now open.

A first prize of £250 is on offer to the amateur or professional photographer who best captures this year’s theme of ‘Experiencing the natural world’.

A second prize of £150 and a third prize of £50 are also on offer and, for the first time this year, the judges are also looking for images capturing the amazing wildlife of the South Downs - and the winner will receive £100.

Steve Watkins, editor of Outdoor Photography magazine, and award-winning photographers Rachael Talibart and Finn Hopson are returning to judge the 2019 competition.

| READ MORE: Horsham Hospital League of Friends celebrates 60 years

He said: “The standard of images entered into the competition has gone up each year, so I’m excited to see what the photographers produce.

“It’s a wide theme, so people can focus on their own personal interpretation of and connection to the National Park.

“The key to creating a great image is to put in the extra bit of time and effort to elevate the photograph above being a mere snapshot.

“It may mean, for example, getting out for a walk earlier or later in the day than you normally would in order to catch the best light, or changing your viewpoint by lying on the ground or climbing a hill to capture the beauty and drama of people horse riding over the South Downs. Small changes such as these can make a big difference to the resulting image.”

Whether it’s walking, cycling, horseriding, walking the dog, counting butterflies, bird-watching or having a picnic, the judges are looking for images that show people out enjoying the amazing landscape.

Photographs that include people are encouraged, but stunning images taken while people are out enjoying and being active in the National Park are also welcomed.

Finn Hopson, competition judge, photographer, and owner of the Brighton Photography Gallery, said: “We are so lucky to have such an accessible landscape on our doorstep.

“Whatever the season and whatever the weather, the South Downs has something to offer everyone.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the variety of things that people get up to in the National Park, from the most active and unusual pursuits, to the simple quiet enjoyment of some of the less well-known places.”

Entries close on Friday 18 October. Find out more and download the entry form at www.southdowns.gov.uk/enter-the-south-downs-photo-competition/

READ MORE: Horsham pupils buy defibrillator for school

Upper Beeding pupils to have sketches turned into glass sculptures

Hundreds of Scouts celebrate at St George’s Day parade in Horsham