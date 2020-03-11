South Downs National Park celebrates ten years

The South Downs National Park is celebrating ten years as a national park this month.

Tuesday, March 31, will mark exactly a decade since the park was designated a protected site of natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage.

South Downs heathland. Picture by John Dominick.

Margaret Paren, chairman of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “This is a very important year for the South Downs National Park as we celebrate its tenth anniversary.

“Although we are a young national park we have achieved much over the past ten years.

“This has only been possible thanks to the efforts of our local communities and a wide range of partners, as well as the hard work of volunteers.

“For all their contributions I would like to say a heartfelt thank you.

Volunteers hedgelaying in the South Downs National Park

“As we look forward to the next 10 years, there are big challenges ahead, particularly from the pressure of global climate change and the loss of biodiversity.

“But I am optimistic that the passion people have for this diverse and dynamic landscape will remain our strongest asset and their commitment will ensure that the South Downs National Park will remain an important place for people and nature in this crowded corner of England.”

The park is celebrating its top ten achievements in the last ten years.

First, the park has worked in nature recovery across habitats and helped rare and endangered wildlife.

Margaret Paren, chair of the South Downs National Park Authority

This has included restoring 12 species of British amphibian and reptile species and recovering the Duke of Burgundy butterfly from the brink of extinction.

Second, the park’s farmers have helped in the development of the Government’s Environmental Land Management Scheme, which encourages sustainable land management.

Third, the park became an International Dark Sky Reserve in 2016, and holds an annual Dark Skies Festival.

It is one of 16 such reserves in the world, protected areas of land that meet a criteria of sky quality and natural darkness.

Fourth, the park has become more accessible through the creation of more cycling and walking paths.

Fifth, it has funded research into its cultural heritage, discovering traces of people who lived and worked in the South Downs.

Sixth, young people’s events have engaged with 70 per cent of schools in and around the area.

Seventh, the park has developed a place brand for local businesses, under their Shared Identity scheme.

Eighth, it has invested in projects in the community, including 202 community projects across the park.

Ninth, a local plan has been developed to support planning design in the park and in local neighbourhoods.

Finally, the park has held more than 91,000 volunteering days a year to encourage volunteering in conservation work.

The national park will unveil its Partnership Management Plan, which sets out the priorities and goals for the next five years, on March 31.