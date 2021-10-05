South Downs housing and allotment proposals condemned as ‘a sick joke’

Housing Association A2 Dominion is currently seeking planning approval to build the homes on allotments west of Ravenscroft in Storrington.

It is also seeking permission to relocate the current allotments to a new site in an adjoining field within the South Downs National Park.

But angry objectors have poured scorn on the proposals with one describing it as a ‘sick joke.’

The proposed development site in Storrington

Approval for the scheme is needed from both Horsham District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority.

The housing association says the houses would be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, and two, three and four-bed houses.

The new allotment site, it says, would be bigger than the existing plot and that a dedicated wildlife area and country park would also be created in the fields around the allotments.

But a number of local villagers are objecting to the proposals. One described the ‘irony’ of creating community parkland within a pre-exising national park as a ‘sick joke.’

Another described the proposals to establish allotments in the South Downs National Park as “an affront and should not be contemplated.”

Yet another said: “We don’t need a designated ‘recreation area’, the whole of the South Downs National Park is that by its nature.”

One resident pointed out that the existing Ravenscroft allotment site contained a great deal of debris including broken glass, carpets, polythene sheeting and plastic bottles.