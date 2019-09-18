Sophie’s lasting legacy as boatyard in Dell Quay is renamed

A Dell Quay boatyard has been renamed in memory of a woman who used to run it.

More than 100 friends, family and Boatyard customers gathered to celebrate the renaming of Wyche Marine to Sophie’s Boatyard, which is named after Sophie Threlfall, whose parents Hugh and Jennie Taylor bought it in 2014.

Sophie ran the boatyard, working with manager Roddy Wilson until his retirement, and hired shipwright Brian Haugh, who is now managing the boatyard, and became an integral part of the Dell Quay community.

However she died suddenly in 2017 from complications of ulcerative colitis at the age of 36, leaving the Dell Quay community shocked and saddened.

A spokesman for the boatyard said that by renaming it to Sophie’s Boatyard, it will create a long-lasting legacy in her memory and continue to bring regeneration to the facility as she had envisaged it – full of energy and fun of people enjoying the sea.

Sophie’s sister, Holly said: “With great gusto Sophie took the boatyard under her wing and instantly fell in love with the breathtaking views, high tides, low tides and the Dell Quay community. Before long everyone had come to know and love Soph and her pure soul and kind heart.

“It is beyond fitting that Soph’s legacy lives on and she will be forever remembered. She will love knowing that the boatyard will bring much happiness to the community who use her.”

At the renaming celebration earlier this month the sea shanty band, The Wellington Wailers, entertained the guests on the foreshore of Dell Quay with a magnificent backdrop of a truly memorable sunset.

Located in the picturesque setting of Dell Quay, Sophie’s Boatyard offers a range of services including moorings, berthing and tender storage. Brian is also a specialist in repair, restoration and maintenance of wooden boats.

Brian said: “The Boatyard is an integral part of the activities at Dell Quay nestled between the education centre and The Crown & Anchor pub, Sophie had brought life back into the Marina here and I am going to make sure her enthusiasm is continued.”

Read more about Sophie’s story at www.justgiving.com/remember/450325/Sophie-Threlfall