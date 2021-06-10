Sompting girl smashes target with Frankie’s One in a Million challenge

Frankie’s One in a Million challenge has raised more than £800 and mum Robyn Boswell said her daughter had been ‘an inspiration’.

Robyn said: “Frankie really is one of the kindest, funniest, most incredible little six-year-olds. She took every day and every walk in her stride and had the biggest smile on her face every step of the way.

“I am the proudest mummy and she has shown me and everyone watching that giving up was never an option. Such a little inspiration.

Frankie is adventurous, kind and caring and wants to show people they are not alone

“She absolutely smashed her goal and has raised a total of £847.90. Thank you to each and every one of you who has followed our journey and sponsored us. Seeing those donations coming in, especially when the weather was against us, was worth every step.”

Frankie started the challenge on April 1, a few weeks before her birthday, and Robyn expected it to take about three months but they completed one million steps yesterday, just ten weeks later.

She said Frankie is an adventurous girl who loves exploring the outdoors.

Frankie said: “I love exploring the outdoors and walking, running and cycling all over the South Downs, especially in the rain. I love jumping, and sitting, in the muddiest puddles - anything to get as messy as possible.”

Six-year-old Frankie Logan with her mum Robyn Boswell

Robyn, who works in the NHS with people facing mental health challenges, said her daughter was her inspiration, because she is adventurous, kind and caring, and like making people, smiles even on the hard days.

Robyn and her partner Paul Logan have had close family friends face their own dark times, especially during the pandemic, and the family wanted to show people they are not alone.