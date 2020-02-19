Social worker and human rights campaigner Terry Bamford will be dearly missed

Expressions of love and sympathy have come to Findon from around the world following the unexpected death of social worker and writer Terry Bamford.

Terry passed away aged 77 following an accident while on holiday with his wife, retired West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Margaret Bamford.

Terry made a significant contribution to professional social work, both nationally and internationally, campaigning for social justice and human rights across the world.

His academic brilliance was recognised at the age of 17, when he obtained an open scholarship to Oxford to read jurisprudence.

Daughter Sarah Bamford said: “Rather than becoming a lawyer as his mother hoped, he chose to become a probation officer, and later a social worker, realising that his passion was in helping change the lives of others.”

Throughout his professional career and beyond, Terry was committed to social justice, becoming a key member of the British Association of Social Workers and later the International Federation of Social Workers.

Author of four books about social work, Terry was equally well known in the academic community.

In 2000, he received the OBE in recognition of his contribution to the community, following his retirement as executive director of housing and social services in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Terry’s work was further recognised in 2008, when he received the Andrew Mouravieff Apostol award for his outstanding contribution to international social work.

Terry continued to advise parliamentary committees throughout his retirement, as well as being a frequent visitor to the House of Lords.

Sarah said: “He chaired and supported numerous charities, lending his sharp mind and expertise to various boards of trustees covering the health care sector, mental health, substance misuse and homelessness.

“Most of these were national or international organisations but he had recently become a patron of Sage House, a newly-established charity for dementia based in Tangmere.”

Terry was an unstinting supporter of his wife’s charitable endeavours in West Sussex and was often seen at her side, or pouring the wine at fundraising events.

Sarah said: “Everyone who met him commented on his warmth, his humility and his ability to make them feel at ease in his company.

“A passionate supporter of both Chichester Festival Theatre and Luton Town Football Club, he had a diversity of interests reflective of the polymath he was. His friends and family will miss the benefit of his boundless wisdom, compassion and humour.

“The family has been overwhelmed by the expressions of love and sympathy from around the world. He will be dearly missed.”