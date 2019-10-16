Slaugham fundraiser praised by ITV Meridian presenters

Brilliant Barbara Alderson’s outstanding work for charity brought her to the notice of ITV Meridian presenters last week.

Barbara, 82, from Slaugham, has raised £372,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley since the day she helped a friend organise a tombola 20 years ago. As a result she was shortlisted in ITV Meridian’s Pride of Britain awards.

Barbara Alderson

She said: “It started with a sale in Handcross. My neighbour was asked if I could lend a hand and thought, I’ve never done anything like that but why not? The money from that went to St Catherine’s Hospice and I must admit, I enjoyed it!”

Barbara explained that the day gave her a great incentive to carry on. She said: “I’ve suffered from ME for 13 years. I wondered: ‘What am I going to do with the rest of my time?’ It would be so easy to sit down in front of the television and not move very far. But I was completely hooked and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

She soon hit on a host of different ways to make money. These include working at the Staplefield Fete every year and pub quiz nights at The Victory in Staplefield and even more tombolas.

Barbara contacted companies all around West Sussex who contributed products to be included, which ensured the tombolas were extremely well patronised.

She said: “I bake a lot of jams, cakes and chutneys. Last night I spent the whole evening making quince jelly. It was complicated and took a long time but it’s worth it. We also get given gifts from supermarkets of frozen food.”

Barbara described how the wish to help others has given new purpose to a live well lived.

She said: “I am disabled myself, although I don’t let it stop me, and my husband died six years ago. I had looked after him during his latter years as he suffered from Alzheimers. Doing this is a friendly thing, You meet a lot of people”

A friend for 40 years put Barbara’s name forward for the awards.

Although she did not come top, ITV Meridian said: “Don’t let that stop you. You did incredibly well to get into the last four out of thousands of entries.”

Barbara said: “I know people say I’ve done a lot for others, but it’s done me good as well.”