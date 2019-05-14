Runners raise a smile and wave for the crowd

Sir Colin Jackson helped cheer on record numbers running through streets of Crawley and surrounding area for Run Gatwick

The second Run Gatwick attracted more than 5,000 runners cheered on by Sir Colin Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith and Helen Skelton

The races saw a record number of runners put themselves through their paces through the Sussex and Surrey countryside, Crawley town centre and Gatwick Airport raising funds for Flying Start, British Airways' charity partnership with Comic Relief.

Putting their best best foot forward - Dina Asher-Smith, Sir Colin Jackson and Helen Skelton joined BA staff at the event
Putting their best best foot forward - Dina Asher-Smith, Sir Colin Jackson and Helen Skelton joined BA staff at the event
other
Buy a Photo
A helping hand from the crowd
A helping hand from the crowd
other
Buy a Photo
Sir Colin Jackson, Helen Skelton and Dina Asher-Smith celebrate with runners
Sir Colin Jackson, Helen Skelton and Dina Asher-Smith celebrate with runners
other
Buy a Photo
A runner wheels a pram through the streets
A runner wheels a pram through the streets
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3