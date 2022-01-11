Sickness and Covid isolation hit mail deliveries south of Horsham

Some people say that they have yet to receive Christmas presents and cards posted more than a month ago.

One woman said: “I’m still waiting for post sent to me the week of December 8. I’m assuming they’re lost forever now.”

The mail delays are being particularly felt in Henfield and Steyning.

People in villages south of Horsham are experiencing mail delivery delays after high levels of sickness among postmen

Many people are sympathetic to the postmen’s plight but are frustrated at missing often-important deliveries.

One villager said she was still awaiting arrival of parcels and credit cards that were posted at the beginning of December - and a hospital appointment arrived a week after the appointment date.

But others have pointed out that lateral flow tests ordered online had been delivered within 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Royal Mail apologised to customers who have been affected by mail hold-ups.

“The vast majority of mail is delivered safely and on time,” he said.

“We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

“In some areas of Henfield and Steyning, we have been experiencing some delays to service due to high levels of sickness absence and Covid related self-isolation.

“We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience experienced.

“We have been working hard to get our levels of service back to normal as soon as possible.