Shoreham ukulele club starts fundraising link with Turning Tides

A ukulele club based in Shoreham has supported Turning Tides for the first time, having learned about the charity from the Sundown Ukulele Band.

Quayside Ukes, based at Sussex Yacht Club, in Brighton Road, has around 100 members of mixed ability, from beginners to more accomplished musicians.

From left, Sundown Ukulele Band leader Peter Clark, Turning Tides chief executive John Holmstrom and Quayside Ukes leader Derek Parr at Worthing Town Hall, where Turning Tides is based

Having learned more about the Worthing-based charity’s work with the homeless, members are now looking at more ways to offer support.

Turning Tides hopes to warm hearts with Woolly Hat Day 2020

Derek Parr, one of the club leaders, said: “We had been thinking about how to raise funds for people less fortunate than ourselves. Homelessness is a terrible situation and we recognise it could happen to anyone at any time due to difficult life events.

“Raising £300 through simply running a raffle and donations from members is a starting point for our involvement with Turning Tides and we hope to do more this year to support this worthwhile local charity.”

Quayside Ukes welcomes new players of all ages and abilities at the monthly jamming sessions. The main meeting is on the second Tuesday of the month from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, plus a mini jam is held at these times on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

The club was introduced to Turning Tides by the Sundown Ukulele Band, which plays at care homes across Sussex, and its leader Peter Clark joined Derek at the cheque presentation.

John Holmstrom, Turning Tides chief executive, said: “I am always amazed by the support and generosity of our local community as it demonstrates compassion and solidarity towards everyone who is experiencing homelessness, whether they are rough sleeping or insecurely housed.

“In so many ways, our community help us to make a real difference in getting people back on their feet and to gain a positive purpose and return to having a place they can call home.”

The charity has community hubs in Worthing, Littlehampton and Horsham. Through a variety of specialist support services, both residential and community based, its aim is for each individual is to achieve sustainable independent living.