Shoreham RNLI: Former coxswain presented with model lifeboat in honour of 21 years’ voluntary service
Former Shoreham lifeboat coxswain Steve Smith has been presented with a model replica of the Tamar-class Enid Collett in honour of his 21 years’ voluntary service to the RNLI.
Long-time friend and former work colleague Robert Rice made the boat for Steve as a memento of his service.
Robert, 81, vice-president of Swiss Cottage Model Boat Club, made the presentation at the club’s RNLI Showtime event on Saturday.
Steve, a cabinet maker, was also handed honorary membership of the club, which Robert started on the lake at Swiss Cottage about 14 years ago.
Robert said: “He was my lad when he was 16, he worked with me at an antique restorers. I have always been friends with him.
“When I heard he was retiring, I made the boat for him, a replica of the Shoreham lifeboat he has been using. It’s designed to be radio controlled.
“Our club is one of the top for giving money for them. As soon as I knew Steve was on the lifeboats, I started collecting for them.”
Steve has helped save numerous lives at sea and was honoured for his determination, courage and seamanship by being awarded the Framed Letter of Thanks from the RNLI chairman in 2011 for his actions during a particularly ‘hazardous and challenging’ rescue.