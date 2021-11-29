Buckingham Park Primary School welcomed Kalpesh Zalavadiya, the artistic director of K’z Dance Entertainment on November 12, to teach the year three classes some Bollywood dancing to celebrate Diwali.

Diwali is festival of lights which is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Newar Buddhists globally. The festival usually lasts five days and is celebrated some time between October and November with the date changing each year.

Caroline Wade, a year three teacher at the school in Buckingham Road, said she really enjoyed watching the children take part in the dance workshop.

She added: “We’ve got three year three classes, and each class had an hour-long workshop learning Bollywood dancing.

“Before the children went in, I told them to just dance like no-one was watching, and they really were able to just let themselves go and give themselves to the experience.

“It was so joyful watching them in the workshop, it was just so lovely.”

The pupils have been learning about Hinduism, so taking part in the workshop helped them to understand the culture.

Caroline said: “All of the children participated wonderfully because we have been learning about Hinduism recently.

“These type of workshops gives the children cultural capital, they are learning the British values of tolerance and respect, the workshops are creative and these factors are all an important part of their learning.”

The workshop was the second one the school has held, and this time the parents got involved and learnt Bollywood dancing, too.