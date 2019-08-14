Shoreham Citizens Advice seeks telephone advisers to boost team in 80th anniversary year

Shoreham Citizens Advice is recruiting volunteer telephone advisers, people willing to give three or four hours a week to offer support with a range of problems.

Common issues dealt with include problems with benefits, housing, debt, employment and consumer issues, including scams.

The new Citizens Advice centre in Shoreham was officially opened in 2016 by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks1600034-1

The team based at the Shoreham Centre helped 10,500 clients last year, not just from Adur and Worthing but also those living in Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham .

Wendy Raymond has been volunteering at Citizens Advice for nearly 11 years, having previously worked at the Department for Work and Pensions.

As a volunteer adviser in Shoreham, her role mainly involves helping clients over the phone, as well as web chat and talking face to face.

Wendy said: “My role involves helping to make sure that clients are informed enough to make a choice over what to do next. I particularly enjoy assisting clients over the phone.

“I like the team that I work with here, talking to the clients is lovely and the satisfaction from helping people is the reason why we all volunteer here.

“It is rewarding, fun and varied – you never know what you’re going to see. We have fantastic support from our supervisor that allows us to deal with the wide variety of cases we see.

“I would definitely recommend volunteering for Citizens Advice to a friend.”

Citizens Advice, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, says volunteering can give you fantastic skills and enhance those you already have.

In Shoreham, you would be working in a welcoming and supportive team, with full training and support provided.

For more information and to apply, visit www.advicewestsussex.org.uk/volunteering