Shoreham Charity Raft Race ‘madness’ on the River Adur

Sussex Yacht Club described its new Shoreham Charity Raft Race as ‘madness on the river’. Due to the huge number of raft entries, the club decided to build a raft for rent for Saturday’s race.

The event was raising money for Sussex Sailability, the charity for disabled sailors. The club is having a new clubhouse built and will be equipping it with specialised equipment for the disabled members, to enable them to get out on the water and enjoy their sport to the best of their ability.

Sussex Yacht Club raft race to raise funds for Sussex Sailability. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986830a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Sussex Yacht Club raft race to raise funds for Sussex Sailability. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986565a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Sussex Yacht Club raft race to raise funds for Sussex Sailability. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986587a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Sussex Yacht Club raft race to raise funds for Sussex Sailability. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986650a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more