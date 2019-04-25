Shoreham care home launches free legal advice drop-in sessions

Legal advice from a specialist later life solicitor is being offered at free drop-in sessions in Shoreham.

Cognitive Law has partnered with Barchester Healthcare for the sessions at Kingsland House care home, off Middle Road, offering legal advice to residents, their families and the community.

Karen Howell, Kingsland House manager, said: “We are delighted to have Richard join us on Thursdays. His legal advice will be invaluable to our residents and their families, staff and the local community.

“We welcome anyone from the local community to drop in while he is with us on a Thursday to discuss their personal affairs.”

No appointments are needed and refreshments are provided for the drop-in sessions every Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

Richard Bates will be available to discuss later life planning, offering a range of legal and practical advice on things like wills, power of attorney, care finding and funding, wealth management and protection.

He said: “I am really excited to be available to the community in Shoreham. As well as providing practical legal support, I’d love to help families start to discuss long-term care. It’s so important to have a plan in place that everyone has signed up to.

“As well as providing peace of mind to the person in later life, it reduces the pressure and stress on their support network and makes for a gentle transition instead of something to be feared.”