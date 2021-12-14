Shoreham 101-year-old says singing is the secret to long life

Betty Grey was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents for the party at Kingsland House care home and everyone tucked into her birthday cake, made especially by the home’s chef, David Cripps.

Betty said: “The secret to a long life is singing. I have always loved singing and I still do. The staff love to hear me sing.”

Born in 1920, Betty sadly lost her husband to the Second World War and raised her son David alone.

David said: “Mum is and has been a fantastic mother over the past 101 years and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Staff said Betty was a popular resident at the Kingsland Close home and everyone loved chatting with her.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she celebrates this special day.

“Betty is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell and we look forward to hearing many more as she moves forward into her next century.”

