Shoplifters target Horsham store

Two shoplifters were thwarted when they tried to steal designer handbags from a Horsham store yesterday.

The couple stole two Mulberry bags from Wakefields Outfitters in West Street.

West Street, Horsham SUS-191016-122926001

But brave staff followed the pair outside and demanded the return of the goods.

The pair handed back the bags before fleeing.

Wakefields’ manager Paul Livett said that he had not been in the store at the time of the theft but said that staff told him the couple - a man and woman - were ‘middle aged and well-presented.’

He said the two Mulberry bags were each worth around £600.