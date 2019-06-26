Shock as rabbits dumped in Burgess Hill recreation ground

Three rabbits were found abandoned in a Burgess Hill recreation ground.

The bunnies were found loose on June 18, by a member of the public, who appealed for information on Facebook.

They said: “Three very pretty domestic rabbits found loose in Burgess Hill, hold up in amongst some protection against the rain, is anyone aware, lost them or able to help to rescue them?

“They have some food and straw so someone knows about them. I’ve tried but only managed to catch one.”

Concerned members of the public quickly responded to the Facebook post and rallied to help rescue the bunnies.

A resident told the Middy: “I contacted the person who had written the status and had initially come across the plight of these dear little souls earlier that morning, in order to assist.

Where the bunnies were found

“Once I was aware of the location – a thicket in the middle of a recreation ground in Burgess Hill – we met at the area, where I contacted another member of the group, who then alerted members of her family, in an attempt to participate in the search.

“I was quite perturbed by the fact that whoever had abandoned the rabbits, perhaps thought that they were being somewhat ‘considerate’ by leaving hay and food nearby!

“Following a couple of hours of searching whilst not being deterred by waist high stinging nettles and brambles, a bunch of people – including a animal-loving family and myself – felt palpable relief after the remaining two lop-eared rabbits were caught safely.

“A Sussex based Rescue collected all three rabbits later that evening.”

The RSPCA has been approached for a comment.

